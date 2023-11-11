Sign up
Photo 4247
i read a book
because i was trying to hit the OWO prompt while avoiding colour 🙄...
that said - there is a colour image in my other album... just to see if i could...
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
1
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5400
photos
304
followers
43
following
1163% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th November 2023 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
penguin
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeeester penguin
,
owo-6
,
phone-vember
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well done- and very clever!
November 11th, 2023
