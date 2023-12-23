Sign up
Previous
Photo 4289
beam me up Scotty... there's no intelligent life down here...
sooooooooooo... this week on 52Frames the prompt is "unfinished"... i have no clue where i was going with this - does that count?
🥴🤣🙄🙃🥴🤣🤪🫣
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
2
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5451
photos
307
followers
43
following
1175% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
23rd December 2023 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
figure
,
penguin
,
crooked house
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeeeester penguin
,
52frames-2023-northy
,
dollhouse tv
Jean Karvelis
very interesting composition, well done!
December 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
December 23rd, 2023
