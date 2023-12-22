Sign up
Previous
Photo 4288
the city from below
a kind of cityscape shot for my push challenge set by
@mcsiegle
...
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
3
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2023 4:13pm
Tags
buildings
,
perspective
,
looking up
,
cityscape
,
pov
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
get-pushed-594
☠northy
ace
@mcseigle
- not sure this counts as a "scape", but it IS the city, and it ISN'T a train 🥴
December 22nd, 2023
amyK
ace
Very cool pov (a little dizzying!). :)
December 23rd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic
December 23rd, 2023
