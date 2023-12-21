Sign up
Photo 4285
Photo 4285
hot town...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zs8ZNa73OS4
the irony being, of course, that i'm in the northern hemisphere where it is currently cold, and the shortest day of the year!
for my push challenge set by
@mcseigle
to shoot a city or landscape... between work, the short days and the cold, outside photography hasn't happened much... there's still this weekend of course, so perhaps something will materialize then...
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5446
photos
307
followers
43
following
1173% complete
4276
4277
4278
4279
4281
4283
4284
4285
☠northy
ace
@mcseigle
- at least it's not the subway 🥴
December 22nd, 2023
