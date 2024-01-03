Previous
Benchless by northy
Benchless

Lately there’s always someone using “my” bench so I lose my vantage point…. This was taken a little further down the platform

Edited using LR on my iPad…. More practice is definitely needed and desperately need to figure out if this version of LR has clipping masks…. Also need to get a doohickey to import photos from my camera card (and figure out how that works)…. Will see if I can make a go of this…

Also…. For some reason the tags are getting messed up when posting from my iPad…. Will have to figure that out too…
☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy ace
@ankers70 - did a super quick edit in LR using my iPad for this…
January 5th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
nice capture
January 5th, 2024  
