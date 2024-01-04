Sign up
Photo 4301
First fork of the year
Taken on the oly and transferred to the iPad where it was edited in LR mobile…. I think I may have figured out the clipping masks…. A bit finicky in terms of detailed processing but hopefully that will come with some practice…
Thank you for your patience!
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5465
photos
314
followers
44
following
1178% complete
View this month »
4295
4296
4297
4298
4299
4300
4301
4302
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
4th January 2024 10:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
fork
,
on
,
northy-fork
,
“processed
,
ipad”
Theresa
Hopefully not your last!
January 6th, 2024
