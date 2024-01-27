Previous
‘Twas a tad foggy this morning… by northy
Photo 4322

‘Twas a tad foggy this morning…

That’s it…. Nothing more to say… packing up now for a trip….

Taken on iPhone and edited on iPad using LR mobile…. In interests of full disclosure I cloned out a tarp-covered car to the left of the guy walking…
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1184% complete

