Photo 4341
The horse…
The horse situation in Patagonia was fascinating…. They seemed to run wild, but if you wanted to ride someone would go out and catch one for you…. Never really could wrap my head around how this was supposed to work!
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Camera
Taken
Tags
horse
,
patagonia
,
northy-travelogue
