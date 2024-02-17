Previous
The in between… by northy
Photo 4342

The in between…

The theme this week at 52Frames is “unexplored”…

Today my hubby and i went on a “guess where” day trip…. It’s hard to explain the concept but here’s the link…
https://guesswheretrips.com/

The trip theme was “spooky sights and ghostly tales”…. It was pretty cool!

This image was taken at Dundurn Castle in Hamilton…. It seems to have a haunted history…. We didn’t actually go into the castle - just walked around it…. This was taken through a window…

I have another contender in my second album…. I’ll prolly go with this chair image, but i do like the other one as well…
☠northy

