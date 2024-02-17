Sign up
Previous
Photo 4342
The in between…
The theme this week at 52Frames is “unexplored”…
Today my hubby and i went on a “guess where” day trip…. It’s hard to explain the concept but here’s the link…
https://guesswheretrips.com/
The trip theme was “spooky sights and ghostly tales”…. It was pretty cool!
This image was taken at Dundurn Castle in Hamilton…. It seems to have a haunted history…. We didn’t actually go into the castle - just walked around it…. This was taken through a window…
I have another contender in my second album…. I’ll prolly go with this chair image, but i do like the other one as well…
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5513
photos
311
followers
45
following
1189% complete
View this month »
