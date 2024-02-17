The in between…

The theme this week at 52Frames is “unexplored”…Today my hubby and i went on a “guess where” day trip…. It’s hard to explain the concept but here’s the link…The trip theme was “spooky sights and ghostly tales”…. It was pretty cool!This image was taken at Dundurn Castle in Hamilton…. It seems to have a haunted history…. We didn’t actually go into the castle - just walked around it…. This was taken through a window…I have another contender in my second album…. I’ll prolly go with this chair image, but i do like the other one as well…