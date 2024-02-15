Sign up
Photo 4340
Another dead tree 😵
And yes…. I still have to do my flash of red shot for yesterday…. That’s gonna have to be a weekend thing….
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th February 2024 9:51am
Tags
tree
,
patagonia
,
northy-travelogue
