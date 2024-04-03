Sign up
Photo 4389
Photo 4389
a great day for ducks!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sySlY1XKlhM
Dear diary…. Today it rained…
(Fang accompanied me to the office again today)
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
1
1
4382
4383
4384
4385
4386
4387
4388
4389
Tags
window
,
rain
,
fang
,
northy-soundtrack
,
just-ducky
,
30-shots2024
,
30-shots2024-northy
slaabs
ace
I really like the black and white theme, it works well with the duck.
April 4th, 2024
