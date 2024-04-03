Previous
a great day for ducks! by northy
a great day for ducks!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sySlY1XKlhM

Dear diary…. Today it rained…

(Fang accompanied me to the office again today)
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1202% complete

slaabs ace
I really like the black and white theme, it works well with the duck.
April 4th, 2024  
