Photo 4550
a quiet moment
at 52 frames this week the prompt is a "quiet moment"... this is one take on it... i have another idea but it is still a work in progress...
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5770
photos
280
followers
41
following
View this month »
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
5th October 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
halloween
,
pumpkin
,
penguin
,
toy penguin
,
meeeester penguin
