Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4551
'tis the season 🧙♀️
for get pushed this week
@dkbarnett
challenged me to combine ICM and multiple exposure... not entirely sure this counts as it was zoomburst rather than ICM - but there's an in-camera multi-exposure on top of the zoomburst so i'm saying it counts ;p
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5770
photos
280
followers
41
following
1246% complete
View this month »
4544
4545
4546
4547
4548
4549
4550
4551
Latest from all albums
4545
4546
4547
4548
875
4549
4550
4551
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
5th October 2024 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
halloween
,
hallway
,
selfie
,
multiple exposure
,
zoomburst
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
witch hat
,
get-pushed-635
☠northy
ace
@dkbarnett
- i'm hoping zoomburst qualifies as ICM... this actually was a pretty interesting challenge... i experimented a fair bit... not much came out to my liking, but there is an aspect of it that i quite like and will work on further... tx!
October 5th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Spooky good :-)
October 5th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done and zoom burst is indeed ICM.
October 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close