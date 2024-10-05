Previous
'tis the season 🧙‍♀️ by northy
'tis the season 🧙‍♀️

for get pushed this week @dkbarnett challenged me to combine ICM and multiple exposure... not entirely sure this counts as it was zoomburst rather than ICM - but there's an in-camera multi-exposure on top of the zoomburst so i'm saying it counts ;p
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
@dkbarnett - i'm hoping zoomburst qualifies as ICM... this actually was a pretty interesting challenge... i experimented a fair bit... not much came out to my liking, but there is an aspect of it that i quite like and will work on further... tx!
Spooky good :-)
Nicely done and zoom burst is indeed ICM.
