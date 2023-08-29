Previous
city on the edge of forever II by northy
Photo 818

city on the edge of forever II

this is 14 images shot from my window at work smooshed together in PS using the hard light layer style...

i'm posting a couple different takes on the same 14 shots... one in this album and the other in my main album in b&w...
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise