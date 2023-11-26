Previous
leaf me alone (redux) by northy
Photo 839

leaf me alone (redux)

went for a walk in the woods with my oly and a long lens in the hopes of capturing something interesting for the 52Frames nature prompt...

these days it's just mostly dark and gloomy... and no snow as yet to add a spot of brightness (and i'm ok with that 🥴)...

for some reason i really like this one... but i also like the other one i posted today so... hmmmm...
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise