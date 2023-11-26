Sign up
Previous
Photo 839
leaf me alone (redux)
went for a walk in the woods with my oly and a long lens in the hopes of capturing something interesting for the 52Frames nature prompt...
these days it's just mostly dark and gloomy... and no snow as yet to add a spot of brightness (and i'm ok with that 🥴)...
for some reason i really like this one... but i also like the other one i posted today so... hmmmm...
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
26th November 2023 2:18pm
Tags
leaf
,
52frames-2023-northy
