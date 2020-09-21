Previous
moving day by novab
203 / 365

moving day

As we packed our patio up for the season (and the arrival of hurricane Teddy, last week) I spotted this little snail moving to a safer place too.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!

Nova

Photo Details

