Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
203 / 365
moving day
As we packed our patio up for the season (and the arrival of hurricane Teddy, last week) I spotted this little snail moving to a safer place too.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Nova
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1971
photos
132
followers
61
following
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Tags
macro
snail
deck
moving
theme-animals
in my garden
