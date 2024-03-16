Previous
White-tail deer by novab
White-tail deer

Always a treat seeing these little deer in my backyard. The bokeh is just an added bonus.
Thanks for stopping by and having a look. :)
16th March 2024

Nova

Islandgirl ace
So inquisitive and love the bokeh!
Did you add the bokeh?
March 16th, 2024  
