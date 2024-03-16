Sign up
294 / 365
White-tail deer
Always a treat seeing these little deer in my backyard. The bokeh is just an added bonus.
Thanks for stopping by and having a look. :)
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
branches
,
deer
,
bokeh
,
white-tail deer
,
in my garden
Islandgirl
ace
So inquisitive and love the bokeh!
Did you add the bokeh?
March 16th, 2024
Did you add the bokeh?