Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
305 / 365
In flight
I love seeing these little hummingbirds come to my feeders. They are super quick and don't hang around long, once they get a drink.
Have a great day!
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
1
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2591
photos
134
followers
64
following
83% complete
View this month »
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd July 2024 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
leaves
,
hummingbird
,
summer
,
bif
,
humming
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice sharp catch, they sure are quick!
July 5th, 2024
