Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
307 / 365
Looking my best!
This guy loves to pose for me and it makes me very happy. Have a great day!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2593
photos
134
followers
64
following
84% complete
View this month »
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd July 2024 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
feather
,
pose
,
bluejay
,
in my garden
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous pic!
July 11th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Lovely crest!
July 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close