308 / 365
More bluejay pics from my deck this summer. They have got very friendly and will even take nuts from our hands. Hope you have a fantastic day!
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
308
Photo Details
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th July 2024 9:35am
Tags
deck
,
ornament
,
patio
,
nut
,
bluejay
,
in my garden
Issi Bannerman
ace
Delightful capture, Nova!
July 20th, 2024
