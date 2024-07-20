Previous
More bluejay pics from my deck this summer. They have got very friendly and will even take nuts from our hands. Hope you have a fantastic day!
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Nova

@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada.
Issi Bannerman ace
Delightful capture, Nova!
July 20th, 2024  
