Graduation day by novab
303 / 365

Graduation day

So proud of this girl and all she has accomplished in getting her BA (honours).
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Nova

@novab
April ace
Congratulations! ... lovely smile and beautiful moment
June 11th, 2024  
