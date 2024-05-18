Sign up
Previous
302 / 365
The prom
I did some photos for this very special young lady & her date yesterday. This one is my fav.
Thanks for stopping by. :)
18th May 2024
18th May 24
0
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2588
photos
136
followers
65
following
82% complete
View this month »
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th May 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
prom
,
date
,
youth
