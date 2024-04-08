Previous
Solar eclipse by novab
Solar eclipse

Just a little slice of the sun was all we could see at 4:38 pm (local time) They say it was 94.3%.
It was fantastic to see.
8th April 2024

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details

