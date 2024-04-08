Sign up
Previous
296 / 365
Solar eclipse
Just a little slice of the sun was all we could see at 4:38 pm (local time) They say it was 94.3%.
It was fantastic to see.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada.
2582
photos
137
followers
65
following
81% complete
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
Views
9
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th April 2024 3:34pm
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
crescent
,
eclipse
,
slice
