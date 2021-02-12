Sign up
307 / 365
Tea ball
Another shot for the 'Flash of Red' February.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great Friday!
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2090
photos
147
followers
64
following
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
5
3
365-year 6/7
NIKON D3300
6th February 2021 3:50pm
b&w
,
kitchen
,
tea
,
50mm
,
high-key
,
niftyfifty
,
teaball
,
theme-blackwhite
,
tea ball
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely B&W shot.
February 12th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
This works really well in B&W. Love the shadows.
February 12th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Good idea to include the tea.
February 12th, 2021
