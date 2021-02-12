Previous
Tea ball by novab
307 / 365

Tea ball

Another shot for the 'Flash of Red' February.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great Friday!
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Nova

Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Lovely B&W shot.
February 12th, 2021  
This works really well in B&W. Love the shadows.
February 12th, 2021  
Good idea to include the tea.
February 12th, 2021  
