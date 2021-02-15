Previous
Next
Pepper mill by novab
310 / 365

Pepper mill

Continuing with my 'Flash of Red' February and items found in my kitchen.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great Friday!
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with great lighting.
February 15th, 2021  
Lin ace
Fabulous lighting!
February 15th, 2021  
JAKB ace
Nice! Including the peppercorns adds a lot to the composition!
February 15th, 2021  
Stefan
Very nice shot. Love the additional pepper 😊
February 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise