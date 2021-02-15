Sign up
310 / 365
Pepper mill
Continuing with my 'Flash of Red' February and items found in my kitchen.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great Friday!
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2094
photos
147
followers
65
following
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
14th February 2021 1:05pm
Tags
b&w
,
kitchen
,
50mm
,
pepper
,
niftyfifty
,
low-key
,
pepper mill
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with great lighting.
February 15th, 2021
Lin
ace
Fabulous lighting!
February 15th, 2021
JAKB
ace
Nice! Including the peppercorns adds a lot to the composition!
February 15th, 2021
Stefan
Very nice shot. Love the additional pepper 😊
February 15th, 2021
