Previous
Next
Purple paper 3 by novab
343 / 365

Purple paper 3

For the rainbow month - working with thin strips of paper this week.

Thanks for all your kind comments & favs on my rainbow paper images. I hope you enjoy all the bright colours. :)
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Love it
March 20th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous !! I am loving your Rainbow month - super images!!
March 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise