Previous
236 / 365
_DSC4559-655
No snow at my place 'yet', but time to bring my Christmas gnome outside to get some fresh air before the snow arrives tonight.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
christmas
leaves
trees
gnome
in my garden
Suzanne
ace
Love your gnome. You have a great day, too!
December 3rd, 2023
