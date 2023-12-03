Previous
_DSC4559-655 by novab
236 / 365

_DSC4559-655

No snow at my place 'yet', but time to bring my Christmas gnome outside to get some fresh air before the snow arrives tonight.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Love your gnome. You have a great day, too!
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise