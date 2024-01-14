Sign up
Previous
Photo 1110
Ferris wheel
In the middle of the City square they erected a ferris wheel where the Christmas tree used to stand. There have been a lot of discussions about this in the media, so I had to check it out this afternoon.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
2
0
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Lesley
ace
Great colours!
January 14th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Flott👍😊
January 14th, 2024
