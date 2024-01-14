Previous
Ferris wheel by okvalle
Ferris wheel

In the middle of the City square they erected a ferris wheel where the Christmas tree used to stand. There have been a lot of discussions about this in the media, so I had to check it out this afternoon.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Lesley ace
Great colours!
January 14th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Flott👍😊
January 14th, 2024  
