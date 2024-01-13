Previous
Silhouette by okvalle
Silhouette

I have been very busy fixing things at home. Reorganising the storage room so I could fit more in :)
I realised that I didn't take a picture today, so a quick shot of a wooden cat in silhouette.
Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
