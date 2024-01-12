Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1108
Ice crystals
This is taken on the glass wall of a bus shelter, towards the sunrise. I had to walk behind the shelter in deep snow, and was sinking in, and got my shoes filled with snow. A small sacrifice to get your shot in the box :)
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1795
photos
37
followers
21
following
303% complete
View this month »
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
Latest from all albums
1102
1103
1104
1105
45
1106
1107
1108
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th January 2024 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
What a wonderful shot!
January 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close