Ice crystals by okvalle
Ice crystals

This is taken on the glass wall of a bus shelter, towards the sunrise. I had to walk behind the shelter in deep snow, and was sinking in, and got my shoes filled with snow. A small sacrifice to get your shot in the box :)
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
moni kozi
What a wonderful shot!
January 12th, 2024  
