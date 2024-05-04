Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
75 / 365
Robin II
Another shot of the Robin. The Iso was higher and the bird was in shadow, so I had to do some editing to improve the picture.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1950
photos
39
followers
21
following
20% complete
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Latest from all albums
73
1217
74
1218
1219
1220
75
1221
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
4th May 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
You did a great job - it's a gorgeous photograph!
May 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close