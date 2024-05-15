Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
Preparing for the big day
The florists are promoting the flowers for the constitution day on May 17th. Bouquets of red, white and blue were all around.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
