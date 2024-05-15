Previous
Preparing for the big day by okvalle
77 / 365

Preparing for the big day

The florists are promoting the flowers for the constitution day on May 17th. Bouquets of red, white and blue were all around.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise