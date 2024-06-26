European Greenfinch

Testing the new camera with the Sigma 150-600mm

I filled the feeder with seeds and had the camera rigged up in the living room, with the lens through the window. Here I captured a European greenfinch.

Here I shot in manual, Aperture at f/10 speed at 1/250s and auto iso gave me 250 iso.

1/250 might be a bit to slow, but still I feel I got a decent result.



I have the car at the garage for a service and engine repair today, so I chose to stay at home instead of dragging the camera, lens and tripod on the bus. At home I could relax a bit, make some lunch, get back to the camera etc. Maybe a bit lazy, but it's good with some of those days too.