European Greenfinch by okvalle
Photo 1274

European Greenfinch

Testing the new camera with the Sigma 150-600mm
I filled the feeder with seeds and had the camera rigged up in the living room, with the lens through the window. Here I captured a European greenfinch.
Here I shot in manual, Aperture at f/10 speed at 1/250s and auto iso gave me 250 iso.
1/250 might be a bit to slow, but still I feel I got a decent result.

I have the car at the garage for a service and engine repair today, so I chose to stay at home instead of dragging the camera, lens and tripod on the bus. At home I could relax a bit, make some lunch, get back to the camera etc. Maybe a bit lazy, but it's good with some of those days too.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
I think your shot is sharp. Looks like your EOS 90D was well worth the purchase!
June 26th, 2024  
Karen ace
Lovely capture - I like the background, it suits the colour of the sweet little bird.
June 26th, 2024  
