Having a bath

A fieldfare having a bath in a puddle.



I was testing the Sigma 150-600mm C on the 90D This is handheld, and I also tested the 10fps mode. You can still see the movements in the bird, even at 1/1000th. I still have to learn the best focusing mode etc with this combination.

It have also been a while since I have used an optical viewfinder, so that's also something to get used to.

I'm happy with the results so far, but there are still a lot to explore with this camera