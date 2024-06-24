Sign up
Photo 1272
Dahlia
Outside the Supermarket where I picked up my new camera I captured this dahlia. I even captured a tiny ant without knowing it :)
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
