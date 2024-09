Checking in

I was helping my wife to check in on her flight from Oslo to Entebbe via Doha. Our favourite airline is Qatar Airways, since they have a very high level of service. When my wife got stuck in Uganda last year because of some expired residential permit (we had paperwork explaining that it's still valid), Ethiopian Airlines didn't want to bring her along. Qatar Airways came to the rescue, and brought my wife home. So they got a big star from us!