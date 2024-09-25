Previous
Cabbage by okvalle
Cabbage

A busy day on the road again today. I went to pick up a group, and arrived 15 minutes early, hoping to get a shot then. They were already standing and waiting for me, so we left about five minutes later. I lost the opportunity, so had to wait until I arrived home again. At the supermarket where I park, I saw this fancy cabbage with a purple/pink centre, and a water drop just in the centre of it. I had to try to capture it. It was in a shadowy area, so with some tweaking in post, I made it look a bit better.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Oli Lindenskov
Flot😊
September 25th, 2024  
