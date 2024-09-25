Cabbage

A busy day on the road again today. I went to pick up a group, and arrived 15 minutes early, hoping to get a shot then. They were already standing and waiting for me, so we left about five minutes later. I lost the opportunity, so had to wait until I arrived home again. At the supermarket where I park, I saw this fancy cabbage with a purple/pink centre, and a water drop just in the centre of it. I had to try to capture it. It was in a shadowy area, so with some tweaking in post, I made it look a bit better.