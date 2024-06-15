Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
American soft ice
Tomorrow we can eat broccoli but today is for American Soft Ice Cream is the slogan here. I didn't want to buy since the price was abnormally high compared to the size of the ice cream.
15th June 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
15th June 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
