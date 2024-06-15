Previous
American soft ice by okvalle
88 / 365

American soft ice

Tomorrow we can eat broccoli but today is for American Soft Ice Cream is the slogan here. I didn't want to buy since the price was abnormally high compared to the size of the ice cream.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise