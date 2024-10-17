Having a cigarette and phone break

I had another long day on the road, giving me no opportunities to enjoy photography.

When I returned home, it was starting to get dark. I was wondering what I should do to get a picture. As I was about to get ready to leave the bus, I noticed this woman sitting next to the bus, so I quickly changed to my 85mm 1.8 to be able to get some reach, and some light. I actually like the result, although it was pretty noisy and a tad blurry. I tried to fix it in post.

At least I got a picture today, and it doesn't have to be perfect every time. It's my challenge, and I make my own rules.