Sundvollen by okvalle
Photo 1385

Sundvollen

From a viewpoint I passed today. I had to capture it.
You can see the village of Sundvollen and a part of Tyrifjorden.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
LManning (Laura)
What a stunning view.
October 15th, 2024  
