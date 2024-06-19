Sign up
91 / 365
The great crested grebe II
I had to share more pictures of the great crested grebe. Here he was flapping the wings a bit.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th June 2024 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
Very beautiful - they are lovely birds.
June 19th, 2024
