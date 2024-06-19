Previous
The great crested grebe II by okvalle
The great crested grebe II

I had to share more pictures of the great crested grebe. Here he was flapping the wings a bit.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Karen ace
Very beautiful - they are lovely birds.
June 19th, 2024  
