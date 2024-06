White clover

I also wanted to try my Tamron 60mm macro lens on the 90D. I had problems with focusing using it on my M50 (with adaptor), so I was very pleased to see the focusing was working fine on this camera. Here I used live view on the clover in our garden. It was just too low to use the viewfinder properly.

It's actually nice to have a camera that is both a proper DSLR and also functioning very well as a mirrorless using the live view.