Previous
Good idea. by okvalle
74 / 365

Good idea.

We went to Sweden for some driving lessons for my wife today. We had chicken, and liked the sign on the wall.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise