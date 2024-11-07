Previous
Yarrow by okvalle
Photo 1408

Yarrow

I was wondering what to take a picture off today. I have been recovering from a hard day at work yesterday, so I haven't had the inspiration to do anything. I went outside in the garden to have a look. I picked up some dead leaves and looked around for other items. I checked the mailbox, and under it the yellowing yarrow leaf caught my eye. I picked it up at went inside again. I used one of the dead leaves as a background as I set op the yarrow leaf in my specimen holder, set up some light, and the camera on my tripod. I tried different angles, and came up with this vertical shot as the best.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
385% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this composition is perfect and the tones are just so pretty and warm
November 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise