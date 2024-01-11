Sign up
Previous
Photo 1107
Farm
Incredible light this morning made me stop the bus to capture this scene. The pink/purple light is reflecting in the snow. The roof of the barn isn't facing the sky, and don't have the same effect, but stand out in the picture.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1794
photos
37
followers
21
following
303% complete
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
45
1106
1107
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
11th January 2024 9:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, how gorgeous!
January 11th, 2024
