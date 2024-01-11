Previous
Farm by okvalle
Farm

Incredible light this morning made me stop the bus to capture this scene. The pink/purple light is reflecting in the snow. The roof of the barn isn't facing the sky, and don't have the same effect, but stand out in the picture.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
