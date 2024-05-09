Sign up
Photo 1226
Still constructing
The new bridge is slowly taking shape, but the city centre is still a huge construction site. The "wings" you see on both sides of the bridge is stairs going directly down to the rail tracks at the railway station.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
