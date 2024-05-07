Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1224
Roof tiles
In my break today I went to Drammen Museum, and behind some sheds I found boxes with roof tiles. I've made a similar picture before.
Can you spot the insect? I didn't plan to include it, but I saw it move after I took the shot.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1954
photos
39
followers
21
following
335% complete
View this month »
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
Latest from all albums
1219
1220
75
1221
1222
76
1223
1224
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
7th May 2024 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close