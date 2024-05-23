Previous
Forks by okvalle
Photo 1240

Forks

In a bakery I found these plastic forks in a container. I was actually surprised that they had plastic forks. Most places have them replaced with wooden forks. Anyhow, I liked the repetition in the forks, so this became my photo for today.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise