Photo 1240
Forks
In a bakery I found these plastic forks in a container. I was actually surprised that they had plastic forks. Most places have them replaced with wooden forks. Anyhow, I liked the repetition in the forks, so this became my photo for today.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
0
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1977
photos
39
followers
21
following
339% complete
