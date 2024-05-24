Sign up
Previous
Photo 1241
Biker
I liked this scene of a man taking a rest at the city square.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th May 2024 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Good street shot with so much to see in the different layer receding to the background
May 24th, 2024
