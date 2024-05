Wagtail

I took a trip to the museum park in my break with the 150-600mm on my camera. I actually took the picture of the fieldfare first, and was happy with that. On my way back I saw a wagtail on the lawn, and I went really low with the camera to obtain a shallow dof.

I can't even imagine what the staff at the museum was thinking when an old man in a bus uniform was crawling on the lawn šŸ˜‚šŸ¤£

You do what you need to do to get your picture.